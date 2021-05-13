Tennessee Titans 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South title in 2020 – the team’s first division title since 2008 when Jeff Fisher was calling plays and Kerry Collins was slinging the pill.

The Titans will look to duplicate their success in the regular season in 2021. The Titans still have Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry to carry them on offense. Last year’s emergence of A.J. Brown also helped the offense get in gear and finish in the top five in yards gained and points scored.

Tennessee was bounced from the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card round. The team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender and it’s unlikely to change in 2021 despite the AFC South getting a bit tougher.

The Titans will start off the 2021 season at home on Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. The team will end the season on the road against the Houston Texans on Jan. 9.

Here’s who Tennessee will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints

Away Opponents: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Rams, Seahawks

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 138-134

Here’s the Titans’ 2021 regular-season schedule: