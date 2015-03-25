Tennessee State defense scores 2 TDs and a safety to defeat UT-Martin 29-15

De'Ante Saunders returned a blocked field goal 54 yards for a touchdown and Daniel Fitzpatrick had a 20-yard interception return for a TD as the defense carried Tennessee State to a victory over Tennessee-Martin 29-15 Saturday.

Tennessee St. (7-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley) also recorded a safety as the Tigers jumped out to a 23-0 first-half lead. TSU has recorded at least one takeaway in the past 21 contests dating back to 2011. Ronald Butler connected with Ryan Mitchell for a 51-yard TD pass for the only offensive score in the first half.

Jamin Godfrey made field goals of 44 and 20 yards to give the Tigers a 29-7 lead with 11:04 remaining.

UTM (4-3, 2-2) was able to muster 327 yards of offensive against a Tiger defense that averages 253.1 yards per game. Jarod Neal was 24 of 55 for 242 yards with one touchdown pass to lead the Skyhawks.