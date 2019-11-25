Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano reveals he and his family got death threats earlier in the season

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano revealed Saturday, after the Volunteers’ victory over Missouri, that he and his family received death threats earlier in the season.

Guarantano told reporters that he and his sister, who also attends the University of Tennessee, were the subject of nasty messages after the team started the season 1-4, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

He gave high praise to his teammates for helping him through the difficult times.

“There were so many guys that were there for me throughout the death threats, the mean messages to the sister,” he said. “They were all there for me and it really meant a lot. There were some hectic times for me and they were there for me every step on the way.”

Guarantano was benched earlier in the season after a slow start to the season, but bounced back in a start against the Tigers. He was 23-for-40 with 415 passing yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception in the win and has only thrown one pick in the last six games.

The junior New Jersey native has 1,817 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

With the win over Missouri, Tennessee improved to 6-5 this season and 4-3 in the SEC. Missouri fell to 5-6 on the season and 2-5 in the SEC.