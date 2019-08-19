Teen swims 28 miles around Manhattan for charity

Angel More, at just 16, has become the youngest woman to complete the 20 Bridges Swim.

On Saturday, Angel competed in a 28-mile swim around Manhattan Island for charity, finishing in nine hours.

"Well, I just swam and I kept swimming...and I've been training for it for the last year," Angel told "Fox & Friends First" Monday on how she completed the swim under 20 bridges around Manhattan.

Angel swims for Children International, a non-profit that helps lift children out of poverty around the world. She has raised more than $55,000 so far, but hopes to raise $1 million for a scholarship fund to support 5,000 teens who want to further their education in high school, college or technical school.

"They help nine countries around the world and they also help kids in the United States," Angel added. "They first focus on the child's health, then their education, their empowerment and then, lastly, their employment."

But the teen role model's swim this weekend wasn't the first time she broke a record.

Angel became one of the youngest girls to climb Mount Kilimanjaro when she was 10 years old, and last year the marathon swimmer successfully swam across the Catalina Channel.

Her next goal is the English Channel – the only challenge left before she completes open water swimming’s triple crown.