Teen battling brain cancer who went viral for touchdown during Nebraska spring game back on football field

A teen battling brain cancer who went viral several years ago for scoring a touchdown during a Nebraska Cornhuskers spring football game is now making more meaningful plays on the field.

Jack Hoffman, 13, put on the pads and helmet for West Holt High School in Atkinson, Neb., on Monday. Hoffman played center for the high school team.

“You would have thought he was playing in the Super Bowl with all the family there,” Jack’s father, Andy, told the Journal Star.

Jack was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011 and underwent chemotherapy treatment. In 2014, his father said his son relapsed but a clinical trial helped out. The tumor worsened last year and Jack is back in a clinical trial, according to the New York Daily News.

Doctors allowed Jack to decide whether to play football. His father told the Journal Star is son wanted to play “pretty bad.”

“Jack loves football, he comes from a long line of football players,” Andy Hoffman said. “We didn’t want to push this down this throat. We wanted this to be Jack’s decision.”

Jack Hoffman is also prone to seizures and takes 23 pills a day to manage epilepsy, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Jack Hoffman was invited to a Cornhuskers spring football game in 2013. A video of him running for a 69-yard touchdown went viral and tugged on the heartstrings of nearly everyone.