Tee Higgins: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL draft prospect

Tee Higgins is a wide receiver who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Higgins spent three seasons at Clemson and broke out at one of the team’s top wide receivers during his sophomore season. Higgins helped the Tigers to one national championship during his time at school.

Higgins was a five-star recruit before he went to Clemson. He was originally committed to Tennessee before he flipped to the Tigers.

Here are five other things to know about Higgins.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Higgins is listed at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured having 34 1/8-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. Higgins didn’t take part in any combine drills.

2) TWO-SPORT STAR

Higgins was a star at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on the basketball court as well. He was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee as a junior and led the school to a 20-2 record during his senior year.

3) COLLEGIATE STATS

Higgins played 37 games in three seasons at Clemson. He recorded 2,448 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. He put up career highs in his junior year. He recorded 1,167 receiving yards on 59 catches and 13 touchdowns.

4) BIG TROPHY CASE

Aside from his national championship ring from the 2018 season, he was second-team All-ACC in 2018 and was first-team All-ACC in 2019.

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Higgins is one of the top wide receivers available in the draft. He may slip to the end of the first round or the early part of the second round. The Green Bay Packers or the Indianapolis Colts could be in the market for the added weapon.