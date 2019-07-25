Teammates give Yankee slugger parrot in recognition of trademark trot after launching milestone homer

What do you get for the guy who has everything and just hit 30 home runs for the eighth straight year?

If it's New York Yankee slugger Edwin Encarnacion, you get him a stuffed parrot.

Encarnacion became known some seven years ago for his distinctive trot after clearing the fences in which he holds up his right arm in a weird manner that has some branded the “chicken wing trot,” walking the parrot, T-Rex arm and “Edwing.” But it was "The Parrot," based on the idea he runs like he has a Baretta bird on his shoulder, that stuck, and Wednesday night's home run in a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins, his ninth since being acquired by the Yankees and 30th on the year, earned him a feathered present. The red, white, yellow and blue bird was waiting for him in the on-deck circle after he touched home plate.

"I've been waiting for that," Encarnacion said after the game. "It looked nice."

Encarnacion, 36, now has 409 career home runs, and his eight-year streak of 30 or more puts him in the rare company of greats like Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds and Mike Schmidt. Wednesday's ninth-inning blast came moments after he fouled a ball off his left foot.

"Thank God for blessing me," Encarnacion said after the game. "But I do the hard work every offseason, and trying to be consistent every year, it's not easy to do it. But thank God I've been doing it the past [eight] years, and I feel blessed."

The gift givers turned out to be infielders Gleybar Torres and Gio Urshela, who found the bird on Amazon and had it delivered to Target Field prior to the game.

