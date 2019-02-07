Expand / Collapse search
Team working on soccer star Emiliano Sala's plane crash carry body onshore after pulling it from wreckage

Investigators reveal they found a body in the wreckage of a plane carrying missing Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala

The Emiliano Sala rescue team have been pictured carrying a body ashore after recovering it from the plane wreckage.

Pictures showed the body bag being stretchered into a silver vehicle before being transported to the coroner for official identification.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) successfully removed the corpse from 220ft deep Wednesday night.

A stretcher carrying a body is removed from the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel docked in Portland, England, Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. 

A stretcher carrying a body is removed from the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel docked in Portland, England, Thursday Feb. 7, 2019.  (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Subs were used in "challenging conditions" to pull the body out of the water "in as dignified a way as possible", the team said.

Attempts to pull up the Piper Malibu wreckage were "unsuccessful" because of poor weather, it was revealed.

"The weather forecast is poor for the foreseeable future and so the difficult decision was taken to bring the overall operation to a close," the AAIB said.

"Although it was not possible to recover the aircraft, the extensive video record captured by the ROV is expected to provide valuable evidence for our safety investigation.

This undated photo issued by Jon Le Ray@jonnersleray on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, shows the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel off the coast of Alderney in the English Channel. 

This undated photo issued by Jon Le Ray@jonnersleray on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, shows the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel off the coast of Alderney in the English Channel.  (AP)

"We expect our next update to be an interim report, which we intend to publish within one month of the accident occurring."

Speaking on Monday, shipwreck hunter David Mearns, who found the plane, said it was "imperative" the aircraft was lifted to provide answers to the victims' families.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.