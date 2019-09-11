US men's basketball falls to France in World Cup quarterfinals, snapping impressive win streak

The United States’ winning streak in international competitions ended Wednesday with a loss to France in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The U.S. had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competitions, starting with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships before the 89-79 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals. The U.S. had won two straight World Cups before the defeat.

Despite the loss, the U.S. did secure a berth into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but can only finish at least fifth in the World Cup tournament.

The U.S. led by seven points in the fourth quarter after being down by as much as 10 early in the second half. However, a surge by France snapped that lead.

France had been 0-9 against the U.S. in major international play before Wednesday's win. Evan Fournier scored 22 points while Rudy Gobert scored 21 points and recorded 16 rebounds in the win.

Donovan Mitchell had scored 29 points for the U.S.

The U.S. faces Serbia in the consolation round Thursday.

France faces Argentina in the semifinals Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.