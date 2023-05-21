Team Canada's Joe Veleno suspended 5 games after stomping on opponent's leg

Canadian hockey player Joe Veleno was suspended for five games following a stomp onto the back of Swiss player Nino Niederreiter’s leg during an IIHF World Championship matchup on Saturday.

The Detroit Red Wings forward wasn’t penalized on the play, but a further investigation yielded the discipline, knocking out Canada’s leading goalscorer for the rest of the tournament.

"I have been notified of the five-game suspension imposed by the IIHF for my actions in our game against Switzerland," Veleno said in a statement. "I accept the sanctions from the IIHF and apologize for my actions."

Canada’s men’s national team general manager Doug Armstrong also released a statement.

"We have been informed that the IIHF Disciplinary Committee has imposed a five-game suspension to Joe Veleno for an on-ice incident that occurred during Canada’s game against Switzerland on May 20," Armstrong said. "Canada’s National Men’s Team acknowledges the role of the committee and appreciate the diligence that went into the decision-making process, and we accept and support the IIHF’s decision."

Veleno was in a battle for the puck along the boards with Niederreiter in the second period of the game when he appeared to purposely stomp on the player’s ankle to try and get the puck away.

Detroit selected Veleno with the No. 30 overall pick in 2018. He made his debut during the 2020-2021 season. He played in 81 games in 2022-2023 and had nine goals and 11 points.

Switzerland won the match, 3-2.