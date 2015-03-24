TE Charles Clay, CBs Cortland Finnegan and Jamar Taylor inactive for MNF game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins tight end Charles Clay and cornerbacks Cortland Finnegan and Jamar Taylor are inactive against the New York Jets.

Clay, dealing with hamstring and knee injuries, is being replaced by Dion Sims as the Dolphins' starter Monday night. R.J. Stanford, signed by the Dolphins last week, is starting at cornerback opposite Brent Grimes. Taylor separated his left shoulder last week, and Finnegan has been nursing an injured left ankle.

Left tackle Ja'Wuan James is active after being questionable with a neck injury.

The Jets had previously ruled out defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (turf toe) and tight end Jace Amaro (concussion). Quinton Coples is starting in Wilkerson's place, with Jason Babin moving into Coples' outside linebacker spot.

Jets rookie safety Calvin Pryor is starting in place of Dawan Landry.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL