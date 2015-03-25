TCU OT Fabuluje quits team for person reasons, leaving hole in line

TCU says offensive tackle Tayo Fabuluje has quit the team for personal reasons.

The release from the school Thursday gave no details.

Fabuluje was expected to start at right tackle this season. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound junior started 12 games last year, 10 at left tackle. He was one of three returning starters on the offensive line for the Horned Frogs.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as the backup on the depth chart. The sophomore played five games last season.

TCU opens its season against LSU at Cowboys Stadium on Aug. 31.