TCU's Max Duggan may play in first game of season after heart condition discovery

TCU quarterback Max Duggan may be able to play after all Saturday after startling health concerns earlier in the summer.

In August, Duggan said he learned of a heart condition that he has had since birth during coronavirus screenings. He said in the tweet that he already had the surgery to correct the condition and was “on the road to recovery.”

Flash forward a month later, Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson said that Duggan might be able to play during the team’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State.

“I don't know if he'll start,” Patterson said, according to ESPN. “[Matthew] Downing has been the guy [since Duggan has been out]. He's thrown the ball really well.”

In 2019, Duggan started in the Horned Frogs’ final 10 games. He recorded 2,077 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 555 yards and six touchdowns.

TCU finished the 2019 season 5-7 and 3-6 in Big 12 Conference games. The Horned Frogs failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

The Horned Frogs have yet to play this season. Their first scheduled game against SMU was postponed earlier this month over an outbreak on the school campus.