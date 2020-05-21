This dynamic player is the Saints' 'guy' after Drew Brees, NFL insider says

As much as New Orleans Saints fans might not want to think about it, Drew Brees can’t suit up forever.

The 41-year-old Super Bowl champion signed a two-year, $50 million with the Saints in March but has suggested that his 20th season might be his last. With retirement on the horizon, head coach Sean Payton has stacked his quarterback pool leaving many to wonder who will be the one to fill the 13-time Pro Bowler’s shoes.

NFL insider Jay Glazer thinks the answer is pretty obvious: Taysom Hill.

Glazer wrote in a column for The Athletic that not only is Hill Payton’s “guy,” but the fourth-year quarterback is also a team favorite.

“Sean Payton loves him but it’s not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton,” he wrote. “Watch a Saints game. When he’s in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him.”

“No smokescreen, he’s the guy.”

With a veteran like Brees still on the roster, there’s no reason to put Hill in just yet. But as the talent in the league evolves and Brees is gearing up for retirement, Hill’s day as the Saints’ signal-caller could be imminent.

“I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we’ve seen it with Lamar Jackson," Glazer wrote. "He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson. No, it’s not a smokescreen. He likes him that much, he’ll be the guy. He’s with the perfect coach for that.”

The Saints also signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winton, who could be Brees' main backup as the team likes to use Hill in all types of schemes on offense.