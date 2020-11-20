Taysom Hill to get shot at quarterback for Saints in Week 11: reports

Taysom Hill will get his first crack at quarterback on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Hill is expected to be the starter in place of the injured Drew Brees who suffered cracked ribs and a collapsed lung in the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. Jameis Winston replaced Brees in that game but it’s the gadget player who is expected to start Week 11, NFL.com reported.

Hill, 30, has long been thought of as the team’s future quarterback despite only coming into the game as either a decoy, a tight end or a running back.

He’s only thrown 18 passes since joining New Orleans in 2018. This season alone, Hill is 4-for-5 with 80 passing yards. He has no touchdown passes and one interception.

Regardless, Hill came into the season with the utmost confidence.

Before re-signing with the Saints, he told the Associated Press in February that he sees himself as a “franchise quarterback.”

“I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback,” Hill said. “As you look at the other questions, 'Is it New Orleans, is it somewhere else?' As you go into free agency, this is the time that you start to find out how people view you. And we haven't gotten into free agency long enough to really know how these guys view me, and we'll just handle it as it comes.

“There's no denying that I loved my time in New Orleans. I love Coach [Sean] Payton. I love Pete Carmichael and Joe [Lombardi], the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach that I've worked with, the special teams. It has been an incredible experience for me. The fan base. I have loved every second of my time there. So do I want to leave? The fact of the matter is no, I don't. But as you look at free agency, you have to find the right opportunity for you.

“You have to find the situation to take care of your family. You know, I want to play quarterback in this league, and if New Orleans don't view me that way, well, then I have to leave. So that's really where we're at.”

He signed a two-year deal with the Saints in the offseason, and with Brees out for an indefinite period, Hill will surely get his chance to showcase what he can do.