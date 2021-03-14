Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston eyed as Drew Brees' replacement as Saints quarterback

Drew Brees retiring from the NFL after 20 seasons leaves the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback spot open for two players – Taysom Hill and potentially Jameis Winston.

Hill could have the inside track to the starting job. He publicly stated last year that he saw himself as a franchise quarterback in the NFL and got more opportunities during the 2020 season to play quarterback when Brees was out with an injury. He was 88-for-121 with 928 yards, four touchdown passes and a 72.7 completion percentage in passing situations.

Additionally, ESPN reported the Saints and Hill restructured his contract. The report dropped shortly after Brees announced his retirement. According to the outlet, Hill signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension but all the years are subject to voids which would save New Orleans about $7.5 million in cap space during the 2021 offseason.

This year, Hill will reportedly receive a $9.6 signing bonus with a $1.4 million roster bonus and a $1.034 base salary along with undefined incentives.

The deal makes it appear that Hill is the favorite to land the starting quarterback role despite the Saints continually using him in different kinds of situations on offense – running back, wide receiver, etc.

Winston is set to be a free agent during the 2021 offseason. He was a backup for Brees during the season but was only 7-for-11 in four games. The NFL Network reported that New Orleans is expected to "turn their attention" to Winston. Coach Sean Peyton said in February the team has an interest in Winston.

New Orleans will have an interesting decision to make come 2021.