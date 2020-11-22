Taysom Hill picks up first win as Saints starting quarterback

Taysom Hill ignored all the critics in his first career NFL start at the quarterback position and led the New Orleans Saints to a 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hill was 18-for-23 with 233 passing yards but didn’t throw a touchdown pass. Instead, he mostly used his ability on the ground to impact the game. He scored two touchdowns on the ground and led the team with 51 rushing yards.

Alvin Kamara also had a rushing touchdown to go along with 45 rushing yards.

Michael Thomas led all receivers with nine catches for 104 yards.

The Saints' defense also played a huge part in the victory.

Marcus Williams and Janoris Jenkins each contributed an interception off of Matt Ryan.

Ryan was also sacked eight times. Cameron Jordan sacked Ryan three times and David Onyemata and Trey Hendrickson each had two sacks. Demario Davis had one sack.

Todd Gurley led the Falcons with a meager 26 rushing yards and Calvin Ridley had five catches for 90 yards to lead Atlanta.

New Orleans has a good wrangle on the NFC South division despite Drew Brees’ injury. The quarterback was forced to miss this game after suffering nearly a dozen fractured ribs.

The Saints moved to 8-2 on the season. The Falcons fell to 3-7.