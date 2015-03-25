Taylor Twellman, Tony Sanneh lead 1st-timers eligible for US Soccer Hall of Fame

Forward Taylor Twellman and defender Tony Sanneh are among five first-time eligible players on the ballot for the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame.

Twellman, now a broadcaster for ESPN, scored 101 league goals for Major League Soccer's New England Revolution from 2002-09 and retired after a series of concussions. He had six goals in 30 international appearances. Sanneh made 43 appearances for the U.S. national team, and his cross led to Brian McBride's goal in the 3-2 upset of Portugal at the 2002 World Cup.

Also eligible for the first time on the ballot announced Friday are current D.C. United coach Ben Olsen, a former midfielder who was MLS Rookie of the Year; and midfielders Wade Barrett and Angela Hucles.

Among the 22 players on the ballot, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Roy Lassiter and Tisha Venturini-Hoch are in their final year of eligibility.

Voting runs through Feb. 22. Voters include coaches, executives and media, and a player needs to be on at least two-thirds of the ballots to gain election.