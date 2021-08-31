Tampa Bay looking to free up cap space, working to restructure WR Mike Evans’ deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be coming off the ultimate prize in the NFL in a Lombardi Trophy for their second Super Bowl championship, but when it comes to money in the NFL they are dirt poor.

The NFLPA report confirms that the Bucs have just $270,339 in cap space, dead last in the NFL.

By comparison the team with the most cap money available is that of the Jacksonville Jaguars (which by many would make sense after winning just one game last season), who have a reported $36,078,938 available.

So what’s the fiscal game plan for the Bucs to get some money cleared up?

A report from ESPN claims that Tampa Bay and wide out Mike Evans are working on his current contract, hoping to clear up a decent amount of cap space.

Evans carries around a contract in which he makes a team-high $16.637 million cap hit.

The 28-year-old is due $12.25 in base salary which would bump the Bucs from last in salary cap space to almost middle of the pack.

Evans has three years left on a five-year, $82.5 million extension. The Bucs can convert to a signing bonus to prorate the money against the cap.

There’s no chance that Evans will be playing elsewhere this season, so it would be wise while he’s under team control to get a new extension done, and it would help the team a great deal money-wise.