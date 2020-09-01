Tampa Bay Buccaneers: What to know about the team's 2020 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are geared up for a Super Bowl run.

The additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski automatically puts them in the conversation for the Super Bowl even as the coronavirus outbreak has limited the amount of time the two competitors have spent with their teammates over the summer.

Brady and Gronkowski are seasoned veterans with plenty of experience, and fitting into Bruce Arians’ offense shouldn’t be that hard for either of them. The Buccaneers made the two splashiest moves of the offseason and it’s no wonder why they are among the favorites to win it all.

Outside those two guys, Tampa Bay is loaded. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both had more than 1,000 yards receiving last year. The Bucs’ rushing attack includes Ronald Jones III, LeSean McCory and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn. First-round pick Tristan Wirfs is a behemoth tackle who is expected to start Week 1. The Buccaneers added Leonard Fournette before the start of the season but he wasn't projected to start right away.

On defense, Shaq Barrett leads the charge. Barrett had a breakout season with a league-leading 19.5 sacks in his first season with Tampa Bay. Add him to Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Devin White and opposing teams are going to have a hard time getting the ball out quickly.

The NFC South is extremely competitive and the Buccaneers are only the tip of the iceberg in the division.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: TOM BRADY

Tom Brady is bringing his six Super Bowl rings to the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots in a move that shocked NFL fans earlier this year.

Brady is looking to follow what Peyton Manning did in the latter stages of his career: win a Super Bowl title as the starting quarterback of two different teams. Neither Joe Montana nor Joe Namath accomplished the feat.

Upon signing the deal, Brady posted a photo on Instagram with a statement.

“Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!”

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Tom Brady (QB), Ronald Jones III (RB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR), Scotty Miller (WR), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Donovan Smith (OT), Ali Marpet (OG), Ryan Jensen (C), Alex Cappa (OG), Tristan Wirfs (OT)

Defense: Ndamukong Suh (DE), Vita Vea (NT), William Gholston (DE), Jason Pierre-Paul (LB), Devin White (LB), Lavonte David (LB), Shaq Barrett (LB), Carlton Davis (CB), Antoine Winfield Jr. (S), Jordan Whitehead (S), Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB)

Special Teams: Ryan Succop (K), Bradley Pinion (P)

2020 BUCCANEERS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: @ Saints (9/13; 4:25 pm)

Week 2: Panthers (9/20; 1 pm)

Week 3: @ Broncos (9/27; 4:25 pm)

Week 4: Chargers (10/4; 1 pm)

Week 5: @ Bears (10/8; 8:20 pm)

Week 6: Packers (10/18; 4:25 pm)

Week 7: @ Raiders (10/25; 8:20 pm)

Week 8: @ Giants (11/2; 8:15 pm)

Week 9: Saints (11/8; 8:20 pm)

Week 10: @ Panthers (11/15; 1 pm)

Week 11: Rams (11/23; 8:15 pm)

Week 12: Chiefs (11/29; 4:25 pm)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Vikings (12/13; 1 pm)

Week 15: @ Falcons (12/20; 1 pm)

Week 16: @ Lions (12/27; TBD)

Week 17: Falcons (1/3; 1 pm)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +1400

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.