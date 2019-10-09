Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB Postseason
Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OJ Howard makes sweet foul-ball catch at ALDS game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard showed Tuesday he doesn't just catch footballs when he made a highlight-reel snag of a foul ball during an American League Division Series game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

Howard was taking in Game 4 at Tropicana Field when Rays batter Austin Meadows pulled a ball foul in the bottom of the eighth inning.

RAYS TOP ASTROS 4-1 TO SEND ALDS TO DECIDING GAME

Howard, decked out in a Nike sweatshirt, made the impressive grab and got the crowd around him hyped up as he celebrated the catch.

The third-year pro told The Athletic afterward he was a bit wary about going for the ball because he didn’t want to get injured.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS OFFENSIVE LINEMAN PLAYED WITH BROKEN ARM, BRUCE ARIANS SAYS

“I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not trying to break my hand.’ It got so close, I just grabbed it,” he said.

The Rays won the game to send the series into a deciding Game 5.

O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In five games this season, Howard has 11 receptions on 14 targets for 141 yards. He lamented his diminished role in the offense Monday after a loss to the New Orleans Saints over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“A little bit, but it’s just one of those things where you’ve got to stay at it,” Howard said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes we don’t play teams who give us what we thought we were going to get on film. So it’s one of those things where you have to keep going and hopefully you get the good looks.”

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_