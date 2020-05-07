Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the luckiest team of the offseason, adding both Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to the mix.

The Buccaneers are expected to have a high-powered offense led by Brady along with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Both receivers recorded more than 1,000 yards receiving with Jameis Winston throwing them the football and they stand to be just as prosperous with Brady.

Tampa Bay’s defense should also be reloaded with Shaq Barrett, Devin White, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Jason Pierre-Paul all returning. Should the offense sputter to start the season, it will be up to these guys to make sure that everything goes well to start the year.

The Buccaneers start off the season against the New Orleans Saints – Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees.

Here is the rest of the Buccaneers schedule.

Home Opponents: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Away Opponents: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 128-127-1

Here are the Buccaneers’ regular-season and preseason schedules.

