Talladega raceway pokes fun 'post-apocalyptic wasteland' of garbage left behind by NASCAR fans

Talladega Superspeedway tweeted a thread of photos inviting followers to tour the “post-apocalyptic wasteland” of garbage, NASCAR memorabilia and other burnt debris left behind by fans after Sunday’s Geico 500 race in Alabama.

Georgia native Chase Elliott zipped into the first place spot on the final lap in the GEICO 500 Sunday, achieving Chevrolet's first victory of the season in the tenth race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

But the race was far from over for the clean-up crew at the racetrack. Beer cans, bananas, a bicycle seat and what appeared to be a bikini top littered the lawn around the raceway. One photo of a “College starter pack” showed a crushed beer can, a box of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and a Pedialyte. Another post showed a picture of a sign rowdy fans turned upside-down.

Talladega Superspeedway posted photos showing burnt tents and skooters, an abandoned kiddy pool in a muddy puddle and even what appeared to be a “hot tub time machine.”

“Whoever brought this to North Park was feelin’ realllll optimistic,” the raceway wrote, poking fun at one image of a hairdryer that suggests a diehard fan wanted to style her –do race-side. Others came prepared to move in but conveniently left behind two televisions, a recliner chair, a pillow, some clothing and even a mayonnaise bottle.

Twiiter users replied to the raceway's thread, saying the mess was "disgusting" and that those people "should be ashamed of themselves." Meanwhile, the Talladega team remained a good sport about it, getting its frustration out online.

