US heptathlete Taliyah Brooks faints, Olympic trials briefly halted as extreme heat plagues Pacific Northwest

U.S. Olympic track and field trials were briefly suspended Sunday because of extreme heat in Oregon as temperatures soared to about 108 degrees on the course and caused at least one competitor to withdraw and some fans to be evacuated.

The trials were shut down at 3:40 p.m. ET with six events remaining and resumed around 8:30 p.m. ET. The forecast high for Sunday at Hayward Field was 111 degrees, but only three long-distance races were moved from the afternoon to the morning because of the heat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Heptathlete Taliyah Brooks withdrew from the competition. She was set to throw the javelin to start the evening session but was carted off the field in a wheelchair earlier in the day.

She reportedly came back to the track hoping to compete but was advised against it.

The Pacific Northwest was hit by record-setting heat over the weekend. Portland, Ore., reached 112 degrees, breaking the mark of 108 degrees, which was set earlier in the day. The overall temperature in Eugene reached 110 degrees, also breaking a record of 108. Salem was at a historic 112 degrees.

SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN SHATTERS 400 HURDLES MARK ON HISTORIC DAY AT U.S. TRACK TRIALS

Temperatures in Oregon are still expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week.

Athletes competing in an Ironman Triathlon in Idaho also felt the heat. About 3,000 competitors participated in the event in Coeur d’Alene. The event’s start time was moved to 5 a.m. and included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Race organizers said there was about 62,000 pounds of ice at hydration stations, misting stations and chilled towels to hand out, according to KHQ-TV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.