Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Taijuan Walker takes back seat on new team --to Mr. Met

Taijuan Walker will wear No. 99 for the Mets

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Taijuan Walker is taking a back seat on his new team — to Mr. Met.

A day after the Mets finalized his $23 million, three-year contract, Walker said he was aced out of his preferred jersey number by the rotund mascot with the baseball-shaped head.

"I was 44 growing up, and I finally got it with the Mariners in 2016," Walker said Tuesday. "And then I ended up getting traded at the end of the year, and when I got traded to the Diamondbacks, Paul Goldschmidt was No. 44. So I was, OK, I'm never going to get that again."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So Walker thought: "What number can wear that not a lot of people in the league have it?"

He chose 99.

"And I think the only way I don’t wear 99 is if I get traded to the Yankees," he said. "So I was, OK, 99 is a safe bet and live with that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And then, of course, last year I got traded to Toronto and (Hyun Jin) Ryu wears 99. So, I was like, OK, well, that didn't work out. So I'm wearing 00. Something different, again."

"And, of course, this year, Mr. Met is 00. So I just went back to wearing 99."

The only previous Mets No. 99 was Turk Wendell from 1997-2001, according to Baseball Reference.