Taco Tuesday: LeBron James sends food truck to feed Getty Fire first responders

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, one of many Southern California residents forced to leave their homes due to a nearby wildfire this week, sent a taco truck to feed first responders battling the Getty Fire.

“Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Tuesday.

In addition to his basketball prowess, James has become known as a taco aficionado. In recent months, James has posted several "Taco Tuesday" videos on Instagram showing his family or teammates having taco dinners.

Last month, the U.S. Patent Office denied James’ application to trademark “Taco Tuesday,” determining that the phrase was a “commonplace term.” According to ESPN, James had sought to monetize his “Taco Tuesday” videos.

The blaze known as the Getty Fire broke out Monday before dawn and has spread across 656 acres. The fire was just five percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. There are 7,091 residences in the mandatory evacuation zone; eight homes have already been destroyed and six damaged, the LAFD said.

Early Monday, James and his family had to flee his home after the "very dynamic fire" erupted on a hillside near the Getty Center museum, fire officials said.