Sylvia Fowles powers Chicago Sky to 91-82 victory over Phoenix Mercury

Sylvia Fowles had 24 points and 14 rebounds and the Chicago Sky rallied to beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-82 on Tuesday night.

The Sky (13-17) remained 4½ games behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Chicago, which trailed by as many as 11 in the third quarter, put together a 17-2 run in the fourth to beat the Mercury for the first time in 10 tries.

Diana Taurasi had 28 points and Penny Taylor added 14 for Phoenix (14-15).

Epiphanny Prince had 16 points for Chicago.

Taurasi scored 10 points in the second quarter to help Phoenix build a 44-35 halftime lead.

The Sky roared back late in the third, closing with a 16-2 run over the final 4:11 to grab a 67-62 lead advantage.

Fowles and Taurasi were ejected following separate technical fouls late in the game.