Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soccer
Published
Last Update 3 hours ago

Swimsuit model who streaked across field during Champions League final gets special souvenir

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Special souvenir for streaking swimsuit modelVideo

Special souvenir for streaking swimsuit model

Swimsuit model who streaked across field during Champions League final gets special souvenir according to her Twitter.

Despite getting her Instagram account suspended for running scantily clad across the field during Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, at least swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski got a special souvenir out of it.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter Monday to show off a glass-encased VIP Champions League final ticket she claimed was given to her by a UEFA official at the airport.

“The sweetest guy who works for UEFA gave me this plaque in the airport,” Wolanski tweeted along with a video of the ticket in a glass casing.

Wolanski ran out onto the field Saturday in a high cut black swimsuit to promote her boyfriend’s adult website, “Vitaly Uncensored,” which reportedly has more than 30 million registered users. According to Apex Marketing Group, the value of the advertising time was worth nearly $4 million.

The stunt also dramatically increased Wolanski’s fanbase. Wolanski’s Instagram account jumped from 300,000 to 2.5 million users before it was suspended on Monday, Yahoo! Sports reported.

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski is taken off the pitch after running on during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski is taken off the pitch after running on during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“I’ve never used Twitter before but now I will because my Instagram got hacked,” Wolanski said. “It’s been a rollercoaster you guys, it’s been crazy.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You should have gotten a medal too, you were much better than the game was!” quipped one of her Twitter followers.

“You are THE GOAT … you won hearts of all supporters,” wrote another.

Fox News' Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.