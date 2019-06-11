Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Sweden defeats newcomers Chile 2-0 after delay

Associated Press
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, center, and Chile's Karen Araya, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Chile and Sweden at the Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Kosovare Asllani's goal after a weather delay broke up a scoreless stalemate and Sweden went on to win its Women's World Cup opener 2-0 on Tuesday and spoil Chile's debut in the tournament.

Thunder prompted a delay in the match in the 72nd minute. It was resumed about 40 minutes later.

Asllani's goal, Sweden's 60th in World Cup play, came in the 83rd minute. Madelen Janogy came in off the bench and added a goal in stoppage time for the Swedes, who are ranked No. 9 in the world.

Chile, ranked No. 39 and the fifth South American team to play in a World Cup, was hurt in the 59th minute when Maria Urrutia was injured and had to be stretchered off. It was about the same time that heavy rains moved in at Roazhon Park.

The teams play in the same group with the defending champion United States and Thailand.