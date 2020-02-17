Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball championship history

The Southwestern Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the SWAC, holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View, Southern and Texas Southern

The SWAC men’s basketball tournament begins March 13 and runs to March 14.

The SWAC started having men’s basketball tournaments in 1978.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: PRAIRIE VIEW

Prairie View defeated Texas Southern, 92-86. Gary Blackston was named MVP of the tournament.

2018: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern knocked off Arkansas-Pine Bluff for its fourth title in five years. They defeated the Golden Lions, 84-69. Trae Jefferson was named MVP of the tournament.

2017: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern narrowly escaped beating Alcorn State, 53-50. Marvin Jones was named tournament MVP.

2016: SOUTHERN

Southern briefly ended Texas Southern’s reign in 2016. They defeated Jackson State, 54-53. Roman Banks was named MVP.

2015: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern won a second straight title in 2015. The Tigers defeated Southern, 62-58. Madarious Gibbs was named MVP of the tournament.

2014: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern won its first title since 2003. The Tigers defeated Prairie View, 78-73, in 2014. Aaric Murray was named MPV of the tournament.

2013: SOUTHERN

Southern narrowly defeated Prairie View, 44-43, in 2013. Derick Beltran was named tournament MVP.

2012: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

Mississippi Valley State defeated Texas Southern, 71-69, in 2012. Cor-J Cox was named MVP of the tournament.

2011: ALABAMA STATE

Alabama State defeated Grambling State, 65-48. Tremayne Moorer was named MVP of the tournament.

2010: ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

Arkansas-Pine Bluff took down Texas Southern, 50-38. Junior Allen Smith received the MVP trophy.

2009: ALABAMA STATE

Alabama State defeated Jackson State, 65-58. Andrew Hayles was named MVP of the tournament.

2008: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

Mississippi Valley State narrowly defeated Jackson State, 59-58. The Delta Devils' Carl Lucas was named MVP.

2007: JACKSON STATE

Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State, 81-71. Trey Johnson was named MVP of the tournament.

2006: SOUTHERN

Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 57-44. Peter Cipriano was the MVP.

2005: ALABAMA A&M

Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State, 72-53. Obie Trotter was named MVP of the tournament.

2004: ALABAMA STATE

Alabama State won its second title in four years in 2004. They defeated Alabama A&M, 63-58. Malcolm Campbell was named MVP.

2003: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern defeated Alcorn State, 77-68. Ra'Kim Hollis was named MVP of the tournament.

2002: ALCORN STATE

Alcorn State turned around the next season and defeated Alabama State, 70-67.

2001: ALABAMA STATE

Alabama State finished 2001 as the SWAC regular season and conference champion. The Hornets defeated Alcorn State, 64-52.

2000: JACKSON STATE

Jackson State defeated Southern in 2000, 76-61.

1999: ALCORN STATE

In 1999, Alcorn State was back on top. The Braves defeated Southern, 89-83.

1998: PRAIRIE VIEW

Prairie View knocked off Teas Southern for a SWAC title, 59-57.

1997: JACKSON STATE

Jackson State won the SWAC title in 1997. The Tigers defeated Mississippi Valley State, 81-74.

1996: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

Mississippi Valley State defeated Jackson State, 111-94.

1995: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern won a second straight title in 1995. The Tigers defeated Mississippi Valley State, 75-62.

1994: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern defeated Jackson State, 70-67.

1993: SOUTHERN

Southern defeated Jackson State, 101-80. They went as far as the second round in the NCAA Tournament that season.

1992: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

Mississippi Valley State won its second SWAC title in 1992. The Delta Devils defeated Southern, 85-77.

1991: JACKSON STATE

Jackson State defeated reigning champion Texas Southern, 70-66.

1990: TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern knocked off Southern from its SWAC throne. The Tigers beat Southern, 94-89.

1989: SOUTHERN

The Jaguars three-peated in 1989. Southern defeated Texas Southern in 1989, 86-81.

1988: SOUTHERN

Southern won a second straight title in 1988. The Jaguars defeated Grambling, 78-62.

1987: SOUTHERN

Southern became the first team to score more than 100 points in a SWAC title game. The Jaguars defeated Grambling, 105-55.

1986: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

Mississippi Valley State defeated Prairie View, 75-58.

1985: SOUTHERN

Southern finally ended Alcorn State’s reign in 1985. The Jaguars defeated the Braves, 85-70.

1984: ALCORN STATE

In 1984, Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 78-69.

1983: ALCORN STATE

Alcorn State won SWAC title No. 3 in 1983. The Braves defeated Texas Southern, 81-69.

1982: ALCORN STATE

Alcorn State became the first multi-champion in 1982, 87-77, over Jackson State.

1981: SOUTHERN

Southern defeated Jackson State in 1981, 69-63.

1980: ALCORN STATE

Alcorn State won the first SWAC title, 83-61, over Grambling State.