Suspended Dolphins OL Richie Incognito tells Jonathan Martin 'the truth is going to bury you'

Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito has lashed out at teammate Jonathan Martin on Twitter, saying "The truth is going to bury you and your entire 'camp.' You could have told the truth the entire time."

Incognito also wrote Martin told him he thought about committing suicide last May because he wasn't playing well.

Incognito's series of tweets Wednesday directed at Martin and his representatives come as the NFL is preparing to release a report on the Dolphins' bullying case which could shed light on their relationship.

Martin previously said he was harassed daily by Incognito and other teammates and alleged their racial, aggressive and sexually charged comments played a role in his departure from the team.

Incognito recently finished serving a three-month suspension but isn't expected to return to Miami.