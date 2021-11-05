Expand / Collapse search
Surveillance video shows Henry Ruggs III doing 156 mph before deadly crash

Henry Ruggs was charged with two felonies

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
Surveillance video obtained by TMZ shows now-former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III traveling at a high rate of speed down a Las Vegas road before crashing his Corvette into a RAV4 and killing the female driver early Tuesday morning.

TMZ says the video shows Ruggs traveling at 156 miles an hour, which police say was the top speed captured via the car’s onboard computer that was analyzed after the crash. Investigators say Ruggs was traveling at 127 mph at impact, indicating Ruggs saw the vehicle and was able to reduce his speed before impact with the vehicle drive by 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Henry Ruggs was charged with two felonies stemming from the deadly crash on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Rudy Washington, Ruggs’ girlfriend, told investigators that she heard him yell "What is this guy doing?"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team's 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"She stated Ruggs began braking, the car began to slide and they hit the car in front of them," the report states. "She stated the car started spinning before coming to rest after striking the curb."

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said Ruggs is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Ruggs and Washington spent part of their Monday night at Top Golf drinking mai tais, according to the girlfriend before heading to a friend’s house. Ruggs, who attempted to tear IVs out of his arm at the hospital according to reports, has been charged with felony DUI and could face additional felony charges including a charge for carrying a firearm while intoxicated.