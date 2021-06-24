Surfside, Florida building collapse: Miami's pro sports teams lend helping hand to community in need

Miami professional sports teams lent a helping hand Thursday after a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, left one dead and nearly 100 unaccounted for.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass were on the scene handing out water at the reunification center after the tragedy in Surfside.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat called the police asking to help. The NBA franchise also released a statement and directed fans to a website where they can help as well.

"We were devastated to hear of the catastrophic Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts," the team said.

"#HEATNation we need you. Join us in supporting direct relief to help survivors of the Surfside building collapse," the team added.

LIVE UPDATES: SURFSIDE, FLORIDA APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES 1 DEAD, 99 UNACCOUNTED FOR

The Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program partner, Seed Miami Food Truck gave out meals to families and first responders in Surfside.

"Thank you to the first responders and volunteers that have worked tirelessly today to lead rescue and relief efforts in our community," the team said in a tweet.

Separately, the NFL team sent its condolences in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this sudden and tragic loss," the team said. "We also appreciate our first responders and volunteers that have worked tirelessly today to lead rescue and relief efforts."

Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins sent vans with meals and water to rescue workers and other essential items and toiletries to residents impacted by the building collapse.

Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer and the NHL's Florida Panthers sent their condolences as well.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after the collapse.

President Biden also said earlier in the day that the federal government and FEMA were prepared to provide further assistance once DeSantis formally declared the emergency.

The crowdfunding website GoFundMe has set up a centralized hub for users to find verified fundraisers connected with the deadly apartment building collapse outside Miami.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company also highlighted a verified, general relief fund to aid displaced residents and their families.

The rescue mission was still underway to find survivors.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.