Supreme Court's NCAA ruling draws euphoric reaction from college sports world

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in a unanimous decision the NCAA illegally restricted education-based benefits that could be used as compensation for student-athletes.

The opinion didn’t rule whether college athletes can receive a salary, but will help determine whether schools decide to offer players thousands of dollars in those benefits for things like tutoring, study abroad and internships.

Iowa men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon is among the loudest supporters of student-athletes receiving name, images and likeness (NIL) benefits. He was a part of the #NotNCAAProperty movement that took place during the men’s basketball tournament.

He weighed in on the ruling and praised Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well.

Others also chimed in on the ruling.

The NCAA argued that a ruling in favor of college athletes could lead to a blurred line between NCAA and professional sports and even give powerhouse programs and advantage in recruiting.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling, many states had already signed NIL bills into law.

The University of Texas introduced a program called Leverage last year. The program is set to help student-athletes develop and grow their brand as well as maximize their compensation. Texas A&M launched Amplify earlier this month to help provide athletes the tools for their brand.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and the AP contributed to this report.