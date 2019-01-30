Super Bowl underdogs have recent history of victories on their side

The Los Angeles Rams might be two-point underdogs heading into Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots on Sunday but recent history appears to be on their side.

Since the 2007 season, underdogs in the Super Bowl have won seven out of 10 games, not including Super Bowl XLIX because the spread was even.

The New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII were a 12-point underdog and in Super Bowl XLVI were a three-point underdog. Both of their wins came against the Patriots.

In Super Bowl XLIV, the New Orleans Saints were 4.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens were also 4.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. The Seattle Seahawks were 2.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos before their romping in Super Bowl XLVIII. In Super Bowl L, the Broncos were five-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles were 4.5-point underdogs against the Patriots.

According to Rams Wire, Los Angeles had only been underdogs once this season – in the NFC Championship game against the Saints. Meanwhile, the Patriots have been underdogs in Super Bowls twice during their stretch – against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI with 14 points and against the Seahawks in Super XLIX which was a pick ’em game.

Super Bowl LIII takes place in Atlanta on Sunday.