Super Bowl to include men in cheerleading squad for first time

History will be made next month at Super Bowl LIII as the first male cheerleaders perform with the Los Angeles Rams cheering squad.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies joined the Rams ahead of the 2018-19 season, making them two of the first three men to be a part of an NFL cheerleading team, NFL.com reported at the time.

“It’s been a crazy 10 months, dancing hard and really engaging with our community and our team and supporting our players. I can’t believe we made it to this point,” Jinnies said in an interview on Thursday with ABC’s "Good Morning America."

Team Captain Emily Leibert called the pair “trailblazers” in the same interview.

“Having these two on the team has been really incredible," she said. "To work different community events with them, to see the way that they’ve been embraced by our fans, is pretty unbelievable.”

Peron said since joining the team, he’s had other men reach out to him about following in his path: “It’s exciting to see the tide change a little bit.”

The pair will make their historic appearance on Feb. 3, when the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.