Super Bowl LIV's running backs could become the focus, putting decades-old rushing yards record in crosshairs

Super Bowl LIV will most likely showcase the arms of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but it could be running game that has the biggest impact on the final score.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert nearly set an NFC Championship record with his 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. Garoppolo only had to throw the ball eight times in the win.

The Chiefs have Damien Williams, who emerged as the team’s star running back in 2019. He hasn’t run for more than 50 yards in either of Kansas City’s playoff games. He might be itching for a standout Super Bowl performance at Hard Rock Stadium come next month.

Here are the players who have had some of the best rushing games in the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

**

5). TERRELL DAVIS, SUPER BOWL XXXII

Terrell Davis and the Denver Broncos played in one of the best Super Bowls against the Green Bay Packers. It was a back-and-forth game and it came down to the wire. Davis put the Broncos over the goal line in more ways than one. He had 157 rushing yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter with 1:47 left in the game. Denver won, 31-24.

**

SUPER BOWL LIV PROMISES OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION THAT COULD THREATEN SINGLE-GAME PASSING YARDS RECORD

4). FRANCO HARRIS, SUPER BOWL IX

Franco Harris’ first-quarter score gave the Pittsburgh Steelers an early nine-point lead. Harris put up 158 rushing yards on 32 carries with the touchdown. He helped the Steelers to a 16-6 victory in Super Bowl IX over the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, Harris had the record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl. But not for long.

**

3). JOHN RIGGINS, SUPER BOWL XVII

John Riggins and his Super Bowl performance with the Washington Redskins broke Harris’ record at the time. Riggins carried the ball 38 times and ran for 166 yards. He scored a 43-yard rushing touchdown, which gave the Redskins the lead in the fourth quarter over the Miami Dolphins. Washington won the game, 27-17.

**

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

2). MARCUS ALLEN, SUPER BOWL XVIII

The following year, Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen broke Riggins’ record. Allen and the Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9. Allen had 191 rushing yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. He had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and a 74-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The 74-yard rush was the longest in Super Bowl history until Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker broke it in Super Bowl XL.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1). TIMMY SMITH, SUPER BOWL XXII

Timmy Smith is the only Super Bowl competitor to have rushed for more than 200 yards. In Super Bowl XXII, he put up 204 yards on the ground on 22 carries for the Washington Redskins. He had two touchdowns in the 42-10 blowout of the Denver Broncos. Washington scored 42 unanswered points after Denver took an early 10-point lead. Doug Williams had four touchdown passes in the game.