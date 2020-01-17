Super Bowl LIV's offensive-minded quarterbacks could lead to interception bonanza breaking records

Super Bowl LIV could see a bumper crop of interceptions with the amount of passing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo do.

Mahomes and Garoppolo are facing tough defenses and could find themselves turning the ball over while trying to break through the secondary and into their opponents’ respective end zones.

Between the two quarterbacks, Garoppolo has had more interceptions with 13. Mahomes only had five but also only played in 14 games – two fewer than the Niners star. The Chiefs defense recorded 16 interceptions this season, while the 49ers defense recorded 12 interceptions.

Some of the great NFL quarterbacks have had some of the worst performances in the Super Bowl. Here’s a list that neither Mahomes nor Garoppolo should want to be on when the clock hits triple zeroes at Hard Rock Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

**

5). CRAIG MORTON, SUPER BOWL XII

Morton and the Denver Broncos ran into a tough Dallas Cowboys defense in Super Bowl XII. Morton was 4-for-15 with 39 passing yards and had four interceptions in the game. The Cowboys’ Benny Barnes, Randy Hughes, Aaron Kyle and Mark Washington had one interception each. The Dallas defense also forced Norris Weese to fumble in the game. Dallas won 27-10.

**

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

4). JIM KELLY, SUPER BOWL XXVI

The Washington Redskins got the better of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI. The Bills did get back into the game thanks to a 14-point fourth quarter but it was already too late. Bills quarterback Jim Kelly tied a record for most interceptions in a Super Bowl with four. He was also 28-of-58 with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns. Washington’s Brad Edwards had two picks, while Kurt Gouveia and Darrell Green each had one. Washington won 37-24.

**

SUPER BOWL LIV IS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN MIAMI'S LONG HISTORY OF HOSTING NFL TITLE GAME

3). DREW BLEDSOE, SUPER BOWL XXXI

Bledsoe led the New England Patriots into Super Bowl XXXI. It was the first time New England had been in the big game since their blowout to the Chicago Bears in the 1980s. However, the Patriots got matched up against Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers. Bledsoe had two touchdown passes, but threw four interceptions in the game. Green Bay’s Doug Evans, Craig Newsome, Mike Prior and Brian Williams all got in on the action. Bledsoe also took five sacks – three from Reggie White. Green Bay won the game 35-21.

**

2). KERRY COLLINS, SUPER BOWL XXXV

Kerry Collins and the New York Giants got the bad luck of the draw in Super Bowl XXXV. The Giants faced off against an all-time Baltimore Ravens defense that was ready to destroy anyone and everyone that walked in their way. Collins threw four interceptions and had four sacks. The Ravens’ Duane Starks, Jamie Sharper, Chris McAlister and Kim Herring each had interceptions. Starks returned one for a touchdown in the third quarter. Baltimore won the game 34-7.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1). RICH GANNON, XXXVII

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon set a Super Bowl record. But it probably would be one he would want to forget. Gannon was 24-for-44 with 272 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had five interceptions – a record in the big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's Dexter Jackson and Dwight Smith each had two interceptions. Derrick Brooks also had one interception. Smith returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns. Brooks also returned his interception for a touchdown. Tampa Bay won 48-21.