Super Bowl seniors? Tom Brady and Drew Brees, both in their 40s, could face off

NFL players entering middle-aged manhood should probably be long retired and counting the days until their induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Not Tom Brady and Drew Brees, though, who, between them, have played in 38 pro football seasons.

They’re still slinging away — and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in the Super Bowl, New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints.

If New Orleans beats the weak Carolina Panthers on Sunday while Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers lose, the Saints will be the NFC’s top seed. A simple victory over the Panthers earns a bye.

Brady has the Patriots in position for — not that most of America wants this reminder of modern-day pigskin tradition — a fourth straight trip to the Super Bowl and his 10th overall, with six wins.

The influx of hotshot arms has captured so much attention through the football galaxy.

But Brady vs. Brees would be an ultimate head-to-head: the two 40-somethings who lord over the quarterbacking universe, possibly for their final seasons.

What keeps their continued presence center stage are the stats.

Consider the career touchdowns passing mark that Peyton Manning held until 40-year-old Brees broke it in Game 14 for the Saints. He now has 544, beating 42-year-old Brady to the record. Brady is at 539.

“Obviously, before the season you know you are a certain distance away, but then once the season starts, you just focus on winning games and doing what I need to do as a quarterback of this team to put us in the best position to succeed,” said Brees, in his 19th NFL season, having played 14 for the Saints and five for the San Diego Chargers. “With that, I guess the statistics come, and maybe they add up, and then all of a sudden, you’re close enough to be within striking distance of some of those things.”

The fiery, often combative (on the field) Brady is the most accomplished quarterback with his six rings. To dismiss him is foolish, and the Patriots, aiming for a fourth straight trip to the Super Bowl, are 12-3, just like the Saints.

There are more negative vibes around Brady than ever. His passer rating could wind up his lowest since 2003. His contract ends after this season. There have been rumblings he wants out of New England, whether by retirement or, if you can imagine, by joining another club as a free agent.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of new pieces and you’re always trying to incorporate from week to week,” Brady said. “And every year, it’s a little bit different, the challenges are different. You just can’t rely on, ‘Oh well, we’ll just do exactly what we used to do,’ or, `We’ll do exactly what we did last week.′ You have to kind of reinvent yourself every week. How the game plan takes shape and what guys are asked to do in order to execute takes shape.”

Brady has had an inconsistent season with little established talent around him. His only dependable veteran target is Julian Edelman, and the protection has been spotty at best. Unlike Brees, who still has the mobility to make plays outside the pocket, Brady is pretty much stationary.

Added Brady, perhaps the greatest pocket passer ever: “It’s always a little bit of a challenge, but football season is not supposed to be easy. It’s a hard grind for us. ... We’re in the middle of it, we’re deep into it and just got to have the mental toughness and the competitive stamina to keep showing up every day and working as hard as you can to be ready to compete when we’re called upon.″

The Associated Press contributed to this report.