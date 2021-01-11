Super Bowl LV time, date and everything you need to know about the game

Super Bowl LV will be here before you know it.

The game will be played in less than a month but there is still a lot unknown. The final two teams have not been decided. There are still eight teams remaining in the playoff picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in contention.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

WHEN IS THE SUPER BOWL?

Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff will likely happen at 6:30 p.m. ET. There will be pregame coverage on CBS

WHERE IS IT?

The final two teams compete for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium – the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the fifth time the game is held in the city. It has been held twice at Tampa Stadium and twice at Raymond James Stadium.

The last time a Super Bowl was held at Raymond James Stadium was Super Bowl XLIII between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers won the game.

WILL FANS ATTEND THE GAME?

The coronavirus pandemic put a stranglehold on some teams’ decisions to have fans in the stands, but NFL teams that played games in Florida had opened their stadiums for fans gradually.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has yet to set a capacity for fans.

"I think the way we’re approaching that is we’re going to be taking that not on a day-by-day basis, but obviously the safety of our fans and the community are going to be No. 1," Goodell told Tampa media in December, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "We will be working with public officials and the health officials to define that as we get closer to the game.

"We’re going to try to bring as many fans as we can safely do into Raymond James Stadium, but we’ll be working with the local officials on that. ... I’m not sure there’s a specific number that we are confident saying this is what it will be. But obviously our focus will be keeping them safe, whoever is there. …"

WHO WILL SING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?

Pop superstar Demi Lovato sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" last year. No singer has been named as of yet.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT HALFTIME?

The Weeknd was announced as the halftime performer.

It’s unclear if any other acts will be joining him.

Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on a sensational show in Miami.