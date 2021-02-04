Super Bowl LV: Terry Bradshaw offering up $250,000 in FOX Bet Super 6 game

The FOX Bet Super 6 is back for Super Bowl Sunday, as "FOX NFL Sunday" host Terry Bradshaw is offering up a $250,000 prize.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download, and the game is free to play. Contestants will be asked to answer six questions related to the big game between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by last year's Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The FOX Bet Super 6 is also offering players a chance to win $5,000 in a Quiz Show game. All players have to do is answer six questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to entertainment.

ATLANTA MAN WINS $50G FOX BET SUPER 6 DEBATE GAME JACKPOT

Recent prizes have included a Ford F-150 pickup truck given away by Bradshaw, a $500,000 jackpot offering on NFC Championship Sunday and a $50,000 prize in a presidential debate game. More than $3.6 million has been paid out to winners so far.

FOX Bet is also expanding its reach with a new free-to-play game in which participants can guess which way the U.S. stock market will go on a given day.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.