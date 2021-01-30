Super Bowl LV anticipation feels different, Chiefs stars say

Super Bowl LV is going to be totally different from past games due to the coronavirus pandemic's continued impact on the NFL and the nation.

The NFL announced that the teams wouldn’t be able to travel to Tampa, Fla., where the game is being held until the day before the Super Bowl. That means the Kansas City Chiefs will have to wait until Feb. 6 to touch down instead of traveling about a week before like they did in Miami last year.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were asked Thursday about the differences in Super Bowl week.

"It’s definitely a little different compared to last year. At the same time last year when we were here, we were practicing in kind of the same manner, making sure that we were ready to go," Mahomes said.

"You’re going to get more info because you get a full other week where you don’t have as many obligations as far as going to different places and media night, and everything like that. So, it’s a little different but at the same time, it’s just a football game at the end of the day, and you have to make sure you’re ready to go no matter when it is."

Hill agreed with Mahomes.

"It kind of sucks that all of the fun gets taken out of it -- the media, walking on stage, meeting different people," Hill said. "But ... it’s still football. We’re going to go down there and just play ball. Luckily for us, we had the chance to go down there and play them earlier in the year. I feel like that’s kind of an advantage for us, knowing the field, knowing the weather and just things like that."

The NFL released its schedule for the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Instead of the circus that is Media Day interviews, everything will be done virtually.