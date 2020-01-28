Super Bowl LIV: 20 (more) bizarre prop bets for the big game

A record 26 million Americans are expected to bet $6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV, as more states legalize online gambling and the public becomes comfortable with it, according to newly released data from the American Gaming Association.

As gamblers increasingly want more ways to bet on the game, oddsmakers are increasingly happy to oblige them.

Officially known as a "proposition bet" or a side bet, prop bets are placed either before or during a game. Think of it as a way to make a little extra money and hedge around the main bet.

Prop bets have grown more popular over the years, with an increasing number of gamblers looking at placing a wager on the total number of points scored (over/under), the length of the national anthem or who scores the first touchdown.

With the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers expected to be a tight one (most oddsmakers are favoring Kansas City by just 1.5 points), offshore bookmaker BookMaker.eu has compiled a list of 20 additional intriguing — and offbeat — prop bets for the big game.

(Editor's note: Odds as of Jan. 23)

Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?

Yes 2/1

No 1/3

Total times Mike Shanahan is shown during the game?

Over 1.5 2/3

Under 1.5 1/1

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Favorite" in reference to the odds?

Yes 2/1

No 2/5

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Underdog" in reference to the odds?

Yes 5/2

No 2/7

Will MC Hammer say "Hammer Time" in the Cheetos Commercial?

Yes 10/11

No 10/11

Will the phrase "What will you be drinking?" be mentioned in the Moutain Dew ad?

Yes 5/1

No 1/7

Will Betty White be in the Snickers Commercial?

Yes 6/5

No 2/3

Will the Mountian Dew commercial say "Here's Johnny?"

Yes 5/2

No 2/7

Will Demi Lovato omit a word from the National Anthem?

Yes 9/1

No 1/22

Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the Halftime show?

Yes 5/2

No 2/7

Will either singer drink Pepsi?

Yes 7/1

No 1/12

Will Gloria Estefan make an appearance on stage?

Yes 4/1

No 1/5

Will Jay-Z be shown during the Halftime Show?

Yes 7/13

No 1/13

Will Rihanna make an appearance on stage?

Yes 8/1

No 1/20

Will a Dan Marino highlight be shown?

Yes 3/1

No 2/9

Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes 1/4

No 3/1

Which Anheuser-Busch brand's commercial will air first?

Bud Light/Seltzer 2/3

Budweiser 3/1

Michelob Ultra 3/1

Michelob Pure Gold 7/2

Which auto brand commercial will air first?

Hyundai 3/2

Kia 3/1

Porsche 3/1

Audi 4/1

Toyota 4/1

Which beverage brand commercial will air first?

Anheuser-Busch 1/2

Mountain Dew 3/2

Coca-Cola 4/1

Food brand commercial to air first?

Doritos 1/1

Snickers 3/2

Cheetos 4/1

Avocados from Mexico 6/1

