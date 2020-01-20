Super Bowl LIV is another chapter in Miami's long history of hosting NFL title game
Miami will host Super LIV this year, with the game set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins. It will be the 11th time the city hosts the Super Bowl, breaking the tie with New Orleans for most Super Bowls played in a city. Miami has a rich history of hosting Super Bowls, between the Orange Bowl stadium and Hard Rock Stadium (which has also been known as Joe Robbie Stadium Pro Player Stadium, Dolphin Stadium and Sun Life Stadium over the years).
September 1963: Bart Starr, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, won Super Bowl MVP, becoming the first back-to-back and two-time winner of the award. He had won the Super Bowl MVP a year prior when the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. He was 13-for-24 with 202 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Herb Adderley had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley rests on the sideline during a 34-27 win over the San Diego Chargers on Nov. 5, 1972 at San Diego Stadium.
June 29,1965, New York: Joe Namath, new rookie quarterback of the New York Jets, shows the passing style that made the Jets anxious to sign him after he graduated from the University of Alabama.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw won the Super Bowl MVP with 318 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He had eclipsed Bart Starr's passing yards record in the first half when he finished with 253.
Jan. 29, 1995, Miami: Steve Young, #8 of the San Francisco 49ers, drops back to pass against the San Diego Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Niners won the Super Bowl 49-26.
Jan. 31, 1999, Miami: Quarterback John Elway #7 raises his hands in victory after he is pulled from the game in the final seconds of the Denver Broncos Super Bowl XXXIII victory over the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 at Pro Player Stadium. This would be John Elway's last football game of his career.
Feb. 4, 2007, Miami: Quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team won Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears at Dolphin Stadium. Manning completed 25 of 38 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead Indianapolis to a 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears as the Colts claimed their first Super Bowl title in 36 years.
Feb. 7, 2010, Miami: Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium.
Jan. 19, 2020, Kansas City, Mo.: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his team after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54.
