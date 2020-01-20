Super Bowl LIV is another chapter in Miami's long history of hosting NFL title game

Miami will host Super LIV this year, with the game set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins. It will be the 11th time the city hosts the Super Bowl, breaking the tie with New Orleans for most Super Bowls played in a city. Miami has a rich history of hosting Super Bowls, between the Orange Bowl stadium and Hard Rock Stadium (which has also been known as Joe Robbie Stadium Pro Player Stadium, Dolphin Stadium and Sun Life Stadium over the years).