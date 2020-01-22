Super Bowl LIV could feature breakout running back performances like these
This year's Super Bowl could feature breakout running back performances.
John Riggins and his Super Bowl XVII performance with the Washington Redskins broke Franco Harris' record at the time. Riggins carried the ball 38 times and ran for 166 yards. He scored a 43-yard rushing touchdown, which gave the Redskins the lead in the fourth quarter over the Miami Dolphins. Washington won the game, 27-17.
Franco Harris' first-quarter score gave the Pittsburgh Steelers an early nine-point lead. Harris put up 158 rushing yards on 32 carries with the touchdown. He helped the Steelers to a 16-6 victory in Super Bowl IX over the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, Harris had the record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl. But not for long.
Terrell Davis and the Denver Broncos played in one of the best Super Bowls against the Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXII. It was a back-and-forth game and it came down to the wire. Davis put the Broncos over the goal line in more ways than one. He had 157 rushing yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter with 1:47 left in the game. Denver won, 31-24.
Timmy Smith is the only Super Bowl competitor to have rushed for more than 200 yards. In Super Bowl XXII, he put up 204 yards on the ground on 22 carries for the Washington Redskins. He had two touchdowns in the 42-10 blowout of the Denver Broncos. Washington scored 42 unanswered points after Denver took an early 10-point lead. Doug Williams had four touchdown passes in the game.
The following year, Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen broke Riggins' record. Allen and the Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9. Allen had 191 rushing yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. He had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and a 74-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The 74-yard rush was the longest in Super Bowl history until Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker broke it in Super Bowl XL.
