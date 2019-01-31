Super Bowl LIII role reversal could help Los Angeles Rams win, Hall of Fame quarterback says

The last time the Los Angeles Rams were in the Super Bowl they lost to an upstart New England Patriots team -- which used that upset win on Feb. 3, 2002 to launch a dynasty.

At that time, it was the Patriots who came into the game as 14-point underdogs. No one expected Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to their first-ever Super Bowl victory -- and certainly not former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who talked about the final minute of that 20-17 loss Tuesday, according to NBC Sports Boston.

“All I know is that for those 60 minutes they outplayed us. We had opportunities that we made mistakes,” he said. “I made mistakes. I think that's the most disappointing part of the game, when you get to this stage and you play that 60 minutes, you just wanna play your best football. You want the best football team to win. I think that's the disappointing part.”

This time around, the Rams are a slight underdog against the Patriots. Warner said that the role reversal may help Los Angeles in the long run.

“Now you flip it. The other team now is the team everyone’s trying to knock off. You got a young upstart team, that maybe if they can win this game and find a way, they can kinda flip it and become that next team that everyone’s trying to beat,” he said.

Los Angeles had only been an underdog once this season – against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game which they won. A win Sunday in Atlanta would give the Rams their second Super Bowl win.