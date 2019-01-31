Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl
Published

Super Bowl LIII: Craziest prop bets you can make

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Super Bowl LIII betting projected to hit an all-time highVideo

Super Bowl LIII betting projected to hit an all-time high

The Super Bowl is normally one of the busiest days for casinos and this year is expected to be no different, as Americans are expected to bet a record $6 billion on this year's game. And much of that $6 billion won't be spent on just whether the winner will be the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots – it will go towards prop bets.

Officially known as a "proposition bet" or a side bet, prop bets are placed either before or during a game and usually do not directly affect the outcome of the game. Think of it as a way to make a little extra money and hedge around the main bet.

Prop bets have increased in popularity over the years, with an increasing number of gamblers looking at placing a wager on the total number of points scored (over/under), the length of the national anthem or who scores the first touchdown. But as the popularity has increased, the prop bets offered have gotten more extreme.

European sportsbook Bookmaker.eu (note: don't try to access this at work) has compiled a list of some of the most outlandish prop bets being offered this year.

Who is the first person the winning QB thanks in their on-field post-game interview? (CBS Broadcast)

God  +800
Wife/Family +160
Teammates -160Coach +700
Fans +800
Any other +1300

Will the winning team accept the offer to visit the White House?

Yes -950              
No +551

What food will Trump serve the winning football team?

U.S. fast food/Pizza -150
Mexican food +900
Chinese food +600
Indian Food +1500
Italian +150
Sushi +2000

Total Tweets from Trump on Super Bowl Sunday (All Day 02/03/2019)

Over 9.5 +434
Under 9.5 -649

The number of times “Government Shut down” is mentioned? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Over .5 +262
Under .5 -353

The number of typos in Donald Trump’s Tweets on Super Bowl Sunday? (All Day 02/03/2019 Deleted Tweets count)

Over .5 +212
Under .5 -296

Will Brady lead NE from behind in the 4th quarter/overtime to win?

Yes +400
No -650

Who gets the first sack Suh or Donald?

Ndamukong Suh +155
Aaron Donald -210

Will a FG or PAT hit the uprights? (All Attempts count) (Crossbar does not count)

Yes +1000
No -3500

Number of overturned challenges?

Over 1 +155
Under 1 -200

Will a team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +500
No -800

Will a play that Tony Romo predicts result in a touchdown?

Yes +200
No -280

Will Kylie Jenner appear on camera? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show DOES count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +155
No -200

Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show?

Yes +1000
No -2500

Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?

Yes +2000
No -7000

Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? (Must be during the halftime show)

Yes +1200
No -2500

Will a SpongeBob inflatable or costume be used during the halftime show?

Yes +500
No -700

Will SpongeBob take a knee during the halftime show in protest? (Must appear for action)

Yes +3000
No -20000

How many people will watch Super Bowl LIII according to Nielsen?

Over 108.5 Million -115
Under 108.5 Million -115

What will the U.S. household Rating for Super Bowl LIII be?

Over 45.5 +120
Under 45.5 -150

What will the Length of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII be?

Over 110 seconds -115
Under 110 seconds -115

Will Gladys Knight forget or omit any words during the National Anthem?

Yes +155
No -200

Will any scoring drive be shorter than the time it takes to sing the National Anthem?

Yes +155
No -200

Will the word “deflategate” be mentioned during the Live Broadcast?

Yes +800
No -1500

Will the roof of the stadium be closed at the kickoff of the Super Bowl?

Yes +200
No -250

Will any player give a game ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown?

Yes +300
No -400

Will it be mentioned that Brady was drafted 199th? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +500
No -800

Will the missed Pass interference call against the Saints be mentioned? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +155
No -200

What will be the first song Maroon 5 plays during the halftime show?

Moves Like Jagger +600
Girls Like You +600
One More Night +200
Payphone +900
Sunday Morning +900
This Love +1800
She Will Be Loved +1500
Sugar +550
Don’t Wanna Know +800
Field +700

Will it be mentioned that Todd Gurley & Sony Michel were teammates at Georgia? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +300
No -500

Will both Gurley and CJ Anderson have a rushing TD?

Yes +500
No -800

Which team will score first?

Patriots -125
Rams +105

What will the first score of the game be?

Touchdown -190
Field Goal or Safety +150

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes -170
No +135

Will the Patriots score in both halves?

Yes -2000
No +874

Will the Rams score in both halves?

Yes -1600
No +779

Will the Rams score in every quarter?

Yes +154
No -195

Will the Patriots score in every quarter?

Yes +131
No -165

Which team will be penalized first?

Patriots +105
Rams -135

Which team will use a time out first in the game?

Patriots +110
Rams -140

Which team will score the longest FG in the game?

Patriots +105
Rams -135

WILL THE PATRIOTS LOSE THE SUPER BOWL? OMINOUS 'MADDEN' SIMULATION HAS RAMS WINNING CLOSE GAME

What will the first scoring play be?

Patriots Field Goal +400
Patriots Safety +5000
Patriots Touchdown +160
Rams Field Goal +450
Rams Safety +5000
Rams Touchdown +175

What will the Rams first scoring play be?

Field goal +180
Safety +8000
Touchdown +125
Rams will not score +200

What will the Patriots first scoring play be?

Field goal +170
Touchdown +130
Safety +6000
Patriots do not score +200

What will the last scoring play in the game be?

Patriots Field Goal +450
Patriots Touchdown +180
Patriots Safety +10000
Rams Touchdown +165
Rams Field Goal +450
Rams Safety +1000

Which team will reach 10 points first?

Patriots -125
Rams -110
Neither +5000

Will there be overtime?

Yes +658
No -1200

What side will the Super Bowl Coin toss land on?

Heads -103
Tails -103

Will the team that chooses the coin toss be right?

Yes -105
No -105

What will the first turnover in the game be?

Fumble +175
Interception -150
No Turnover in the game +500

Will there be a score in the first 5 ½ minutes?

Yes +101
No -132

Will there be a score in the first 7 ½ minutes?

Yes -245
No +190

Will either team score 3 unanswered times?

Yes -253
No +196

Total punts in the game by both teams?

Over 7.5 +127
Under 7.5 -160

Team to use the first time out in the game

Patriots +110
Rams -140

Will there be a Defensive or Special Teams TD?

Yes +183
No -235

Odds to win the Super Bowl MVP

Tom Brady -120
Jared Goff +225
Aaron Donald +1210
CJ Anderson +2129
Sony Michel +1210
Todd Gurley +1792
James White +2075
Brandin Cooks +4500
Julian Edelman +4500
Robert Woods +5000
Stephen Gostkowski +5000
Rex Burkhead +6500
Aqib Talib +5000
Dante Fowler Jr. +8000
Rob Gronkowski +4000
Chris Hogan +10000
Cory Littleton +10000
Kyle Van Noy +10000
Trey Flowers +10000
Cordarelle Patterson +15000
Donta Hightower +15000
Devin McCourty +25000
Gerald Everette +25000
Philip Dorsett +25000
Tyler Higbee +25000
Field-Any other +1332

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia