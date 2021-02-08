Super Bowl field invader faces trespassing charge after in-game stunt

A Florida man who invaded the Super Bowl LV playing field Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs was hit with a trespassing charge.

Yuri Andrade, 31, of Boca Raton, was identified as the man who stormed the field toward the end of the game. He was released from jail after posting a $500 bond, according to FOX35 Orlando.

Kevin Harlan went viral for his call of the field invader during the game. He called the incident as if the fan was running for a touchdown, breaking security guards’ tackles along the way. The man slid at the one and was met by about six guards when he went down.

"Some guy has run onto the field. Some guy with a bra," Harlan said. "Now, he’s not being chased. He’s running down the middle to the 40. Arms in the air and a victory salute. He’s pulling down his pants! Pull up your pants my man! Pull up those pants."

After the guards tackled the intruder: "Pull up the pants, take off the bra and be a man!"

For what it’s worth, the man appeared to be wearing a one-piece swimsuit of some kind.

The security guard who tackled Andrade was identified as Hillsborough County Deputy Clint Stearns, according to FOX35. The seven-year law enforcement veteran was a star high school quarterback at Plant City High School.

Andrade appeared to be sponsoring the adult website Vitaly Uncensored on his wardrobe. It’s the same company that sponsored Kinsey Wolanski’s intrusion during a Champions League match back in June 2019.