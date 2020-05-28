Super Bowl champion Tyrone Carter on front lines of George Floyd protests

Two-time Super Bowl champion Tyrone Carter was on the front lines of the protests against Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the death of George Floyd.

Several social media users took photos of Carter, who was pictured in a life vest, photos, and goggles, as they marched for justice after Floyd was seen on video pinned down with an officer on his neck while calling out for help. Floyd later died.

Carter posted and retweeted photos of himself during the protest.

The protests in the city took an intense turn Wednesday night into Thursday morning with looters stealing merchandise from a local Target and several buildings being set on fire.

Carter, who played 11 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Diego Chargers, disavowed the actions seen in the Target store. He also agreed that justice needed to be served in the case of Floyd’s death.

The Justice Department announced Thursday it would investigate Floyd’s death and assigned experienced prosecutors to the case. On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe.

Frey also called for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to "act on the evidence before him" and charge the "arresting officer," Chauvin.